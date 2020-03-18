2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko may soon be counting their loses when prized asset Sogne Yacouba finally departs as a free agent with Premier Soccer League side Lamontville Golden Arrows keen on his signature.

The Burkinabe import will be a free agent next month and is therefore eligible to start contract talks with any interested foreign club.

It has been a protracted long winding soap opera that has left many bored as the contract rebel was frozen out of the Kotoko first team by the club's management despite the coach's desire to use him.

Even before that, the club's Executive Chairman had announced that they could not afford his outrageous $150,000 demands and as such will walk away a free agent.

Not long ago there were reports that the club is close or has agreed a contract extension and has since been included in the club's last two league games until the suspension of football last Sunday but nothing has officially been announced yet.

A representative of the player Ahmed Nuno has told South African football website Soccer Laduma that they have recently received concrete offers from Golden Arrows and are considering it.

He also adds that there are also other offer from Tanzanian sides Azam Fc and Simba FC but their offers where below their valuation.

Kotoko are likely to lose their prized asset If they do not act fast as the striker will walk for free.