Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has confirmed that the club plans to make several key additions in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title, which has eluded them for the past three years.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently just three points behind league leaders Heart of Lions, following a crucial 1-0 victory over rivals Hearts of Oak in the weekend’s Super Clash.

With their sights firmly set on the league title, Kotoko are determined to bolster their squad and increase their chances of success in the second half of the season.

Ogum expressed confidence in the club’s plans for the January window, stating, "There are a lot. We are going to see a lot of signings, that is if all things go well. We've started a lot of talking and then we are sure that we will get them.

So we are hoping and praying that things change and even if they do, they go in our favour so that we can augment the team."

The club has already made its first move by bringing Kwame Opoku back to Kotoko on a free transfer.

The signing of Opoku marks the beginning of their recruitment efforts, and fans can expect more moves in the coming weeks.

Asante Kotoko will look to continue their strong form in the league as they head into the second half of the season.