3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have yet added another new player to their already bulging roster of players.

The porcupine warriors who have an insatiable taste in the transfer market have added former Aduana Stars winger Sam Adams to their ranks after turning a free agent.

Adams has been training with the Kumasi based side at their Adako Jachie training centre and the technical team have been highly impressed with his output so far for the past weeks.

It's no brainer Kotoko have decided to sign the nimble footed winger as Adams was a key component of the Aduana Stars team who clinched their first and only Ghana League title in 2016/2017.

The tricky winger penned a two year contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and would want to stake a claim in Maxwell Konadu's new team he is assembling.