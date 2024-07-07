3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of left-back Esmat Hassabalbagi from Sudanese club Al Hilal on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of left-back Esmat Hassabalbagi from Al Hilal on a year-long deal with a club option of a permanent contract," the club posted on social media.

Hassabalbagi is the second new player joining the Porcupine Warriors this transfer window, following the acquisition of striker AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.

This move is part of Kotoko's efforts to strengthen their squad as they rebuild following a challenging season that saw them finish 6th in the league.

The Sudanese defender could make his debut as early as July 17th in the Democracy Cup match against Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko is expected to announce more signings after parting ways with 21 players, including goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad and Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala.

Last season, Kotoko struggled, finishing trophyless after an early elimination from the MTN FA Cup and a sixth-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.