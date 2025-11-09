7 hours ago

Matchday 9 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered thrills, shocks, and a crucial derby victory that reshaped the early title race.

The weekend kicked off at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, where Nations FC were held 1-1 by Hohoe United. Ati Sena’s first-half strike gave the visitors the lead before Emmanuel Annor’s equaliser calmed nerves in Abrankese.

Aduana FC and Medeama SC battled to a goalless draw in Dormaa, while Vision FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback over Eleven Wonders in Tema — despite playing with 10 men from the 28th minute. Goals from Emmanuel Sanja and Meshack Sowah Adjetey overturned Mathew Amponsah’s early opener.

Sunday’s blockbuster in Accra saw Asante Kotoko edge Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the Super Clash. Morifing Donzo’s penalty on the stroke of half-time sealed a crucial victory, ending Hearts’ unbeaten run and keeping Kotoko’s intact.

At the Wenchi Sports Stadium, Young Apostles triumphed 3-2 over Bechem United in a pulsating five-goal thriller. Vincent Mobilla netted the decisive goal five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, FC Samartex beat Swedru All Blacks 1-0 through Emmanuel Mamah’s first-half penalty, while Basake Holy Stars stunned defending champions Bibiani GoldStars 2-0.

Heart of Lions continued their strong home form, edging Berekum Chelsea 1-0 courtesy of Paul Atta Agyei’s 89th-minute winner, and Karela United drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in Tamale.

After nine rounds, Aduana FC, Medeama SC, Heart of Lions, and Hearts of Oak sit in the top four, while Bechem United, Basake Holy Stars, and Eleven Wonders occupy the relegation zone.

