Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Edward Agyemang Duah aka Rambo says that Kotoko supporters are one of the most loyal fans he ever experienced during his playing career.

The defensive stalwart played for Asante Kotoko from 1992-1995 joining from Okwahu United at the time.

Edward Agyemang Duah who transitioned from a table tennis player to a footballer credits ace sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah who advised him to switch to football.

He says that he enjoyed his time with Asante Kotoko despite been branded a villain by Kotoko fans after missing the decisive spot kick against Zamalek in 1993.

Zamalek won that final 7 – 6 in the penalty shoot-out, with the aggregate ending 0 – 0, to retain the trophy.

According to Agyemang Duah he was made a scapegoat by some Kotoko fans because he missed the decisive penalty that handed the trophy to the North Africans.

After the incident he quickly switched from Kotoko to regional rivals Ashantigold for a then record fee of GHC1,500 at the time this he revealed in an interview with Accra based Onua Fm.

The 46 year old Agyemang Duah was part of the Black Stars squad for the 1994 and 1998 Afcon tournaments.