The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah on Sunday 12th December,2021, led the club to the Manhyia Palace to join Asante Kotoko owner and life patron, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the commemoration of the last Akwasidae of the year.

Others included head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh, midfielder Isaac Oppong and captain Abdul Ganiu Ismail as well as director of communications David Obeng Nyarko and the Internal relarions director, Dentaa Amoateng among others.

With the postponing of Kotoko's match day seven clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, the team had ample time to be a part of the celebration and also pay homage to the owner and spiritual leader of the team.

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Ashanti celebration which is centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance and acknowledgment of past Kings and noble feats.

It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs and subjects at the Manhyia palace.

For the first time, there was a reduced crowd, perhaps as a result of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant.

However, there was strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

The Asantehene, carried in a palanquin, sat in state at exactly 1:30PM to receive greetings from his subjects and other dignitaries.

Among the dignitaries were Dr George Akufo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, Mr John Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Commissioner of Police, in charge of legal affairs, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister and other government officials.

The atmosphere was charged with the firing of musketries with traditional priests and priestesses thrilling the crowd with dances.

