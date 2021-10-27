1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko rounded up their preseason preparations with a thumping win over lower tier side PAC Academy in a friendly match played at the club's Adako Jachie training base.

The reds returned from their two week preseason training camping in the gulf region where they failed to win any of their preseason friendly games.

Kotoko played in front of their teeming fans for the first time in a long while as they played away from the Baba Yara Stadium last season in the Premier League.

Coach Prosper Ogum started with Razak Abalora, captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Yusif Mubarik, Mudasiru Salifu while other players in the starting eleven included Richmond Lamptey, Stephen Amankona, Joseph Amoako and Samuel Boateng.

New boy Joseph Amoah scored twice while captain Abdul Ganiyu also grabbed a brace with Samuel Boateng also scoring a goal before an own goal from the lower tier side sealed an emphatic 6-0 win.

Kotoko will play on Saturday against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first game of the 2021/22 season which starts on Friday.