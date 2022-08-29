1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will play their first leg CAF Champions League game against Burkina Faso champions Rail Club du Kadiogo on neutral grounds in Ivory Coast.

Kotoko will play the first game which is the home fixture for RC Kadiogo at the Stade Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast.

There is currently instability in Burkina Faso while the venue for RC Kadiogo also did not meet CAF's Club licensing requirements.

The porcupine warriors will play against the Burkina Faso side between 9-11 September before playing the second leg at home between 16-18 September.

Asante Kotoko is currently preparing in Sudan where they play three matches losing all three with 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal and another 5-0 defeat to the same opponents before losing 4-2 to Simba SC last Sunday.

They will be hoping to scale the challenge of the Burkina Faso side and head into the final preliminary game before the group stages.