52 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will in the coming days add to the already bulging sponsorship deals acquired with the latest addition being giant cement manufacturing company GHACEM.

Kotoko had a disappointing season as they failed to win any silverware finishing second in the league while being knocked out of the MTN FA Cup at the quarter final stage.

Reports reaching us indicates that Asante Kotoko will sign GHc300,000 a month deal with Ghana Cement popularly known as Ghacem.

According to the report, the deal will be announced after the unveiling of the Adako Jachie training complex.

Kotoko currently has partnership/sponsorship deals with Ceek, Hisense, Instat, Veo, Star Life, Cedar Vite, Errea, Adonko Next Level, Goil, Ticket Lake and Star Assurance.