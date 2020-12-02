15 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play against the Mauritanian champions FC Nouadhibou in the second leg of their preliminary round clash in the CAF Champions League on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Plans are far advanced by the management of the club to telecast live their CAF Champions League second leg preliminary contest against the Mauritanians.

According to the clubs head of Communications, Moses Antwi Benefo, the club would want their supporters to watch their team in action.

Kotoko initially wanted spectators in the stadium for the clash but after deliberations with the government's COVID-19 team, they have decided to back track on that decision.

The club's management is working on ways to stream through streaming partners CEEK VR with VEO cutting edge sports cameras recording it.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, head of Communications Moses Antwi Benefo confirmed.

“We are putting an arrangement in place [to show the match]. Our Veo will be active so we will try and get the feed live on the CEEK, so our fans can watch the game,” Antwi Benefo told Silver FM.

“So we are working on that, latest by Thursday we should confirm all needed information for those interested,” he concluded.

The game will kick off on Saturday 5th December 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.