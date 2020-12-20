8 hours ago

It appears that win Kumasi Asante Kotoko got against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League game at the Theater of Dreams had some inspiration behind it.

The club paid a courtesy call on former President and Club Chairman,John Agyekum Kufour at his residence in Peduase in the Eastern Region before they traveled to Dawu.

Things have been quite difficult for the club the last few weeks with upheavals in the dug out and also the boardroom setting the rumour mill in motion with all manner of news and exclusives been churned out through the media.

In what appears pivotal week ahead Kotoko started with a flourish against Dreams FC before facing Al Hilal on Wednesday.

"We earlier today paid a short but very inspirational visit to our former club Chairman , Ex-President J.A. Kufour at his Peduase residence. The visibly elated Stateman interacted with and encouraged the team to excel through collective strategies." the club tweeted

