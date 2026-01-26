2 days ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has made it clear that his side have not abandoned their Premier League ambitions, insisting the title race remains wide open despite the points gap at the top of the table.

The Porcupine Warriors produced one of their most assured performances of the season on Sunday, brushing aside Basake Holy Stars 3–0 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Goals from captain Samba O’Neil, Albert Amoah and Kwame Opoku sealed a dominant win and extended Kotoko’s unbeaten run.

Kotoko currently trail leaders Medeama SC by eight points, but Zito believes the situation is far from hopeless, pointing to the demanding nature of the league and the number of games still to be played.

“It’s hard work; we increased the tempo of training to a higher level,” Zito told the media after the match. “After this, there is no opportunity again.

“So, we have to go all out and execute our plan. Why not? We still have our eyes set on the league title. There are 14 matches remaining, and we can do it.”

The experienced coach praised his players for responding positively to recent challenges, noting that their intensity and discipline against Basake Holy Stars reflected a team determined to stay in the race.

Sunday’s result not only boosted morale in Kumasi but also reinforced Kotoko’s reputation as one of the league’s most resilient sides, particularly at home.

Attention now shifts to Matchday 21, where Kotoko face a tricky away test against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium. For Zito and his players, it represents another opportunity to keep pressure on the teams above them and prove that the title chase is still very much alive.