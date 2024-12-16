7 hours ago

Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah has expressed confidence in his position at the club despite the return of Kwame Poku. Poku, who rejoined Kotoko on a two-and-a-half-year deal, is coming back after stints in Algeria with USM Alger and Morocco with Olympique Khouribga, where he struggled with injuries and limited playing time.

Amoah, who has been in excellent form since his summer transfer from Great Olympics, is not intimidated by the competition.

He emphasized that the arrival of Poku only strengthens the team, stating, "If I do not score, he can score.

So that is positive for us." Amoah, with seven goals from 13 league games, has been pivotal in Kotoko's attack, including his dramatic stoppage-time goal in the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

Amoah’s positive mindset reflects his focus on contributing to the team's success, no matter the competition for places.