1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been dealt a huge blow as midfield dynamo Mudasiru Salifu has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a groin injury.

He dazzled fans with his passing, skill and artistry in midfield against Hearts of Oak in Sunday's fierce encounter in the match day six clash.

In their match day six encounter with Accra Hearts of Oak, he limped off in the 28th minute of Sunday's Premier league encounter with Hearts.

Mudasiru Salifu was on the fringes of the first team of Kotoko until the arrival of Maxwell Konadu who gave the youngster an olive branch at the club.

Since then the midfielder has grabbed it with both hands and has taken his chances with his performances.

His short Kotoko career has been plagued by injuries as he got injured in the defeat against Berkum Chelsea while he also missed matches against Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs.