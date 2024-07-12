9 hours ago

Ndongani Samba Gilbani O'Neil, Asante Kotoko's latest recruit, has likened his playing style to that of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

The highly-rated defender finalized his move to the Porcupine Warriors on Thursday, committing to a two-year contract that binds him to the club until 2026.

In an interview with the club's media, Samba expressed his admiration for Ramos and highlighted the comparisons drawn between their styles of play.

"I play like Sergio Ramos. People used to call me Sergio Ramos because they believe I play just like him. I will prove it on the pitch," he affirmed.

Samba's arrival marks Asante Kotoko's fourth signing of the off-season, following Emmanuel Antwi, Esmat Hassabalbagi, and Yoouef Yagoub.

Asante Kotoko, aiming to revamp their squad after a disappointing sixth-place finish last season, are actively strengthening their roster for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.