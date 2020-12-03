3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has turned down Asante Kotoko’s request to switch to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium In Tamale for the remainder of their 2020-21 Ghana Premier League and CAF champions league campaigns.

According to the Ghanaian football governing body, the Porcupine Warriors should provide better and concrete reason to back their proposal of switching from their current home ground of Accra Sports Stadium to Tamale.

Kotoko have had to play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium since last season due to renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Reds, wrote to the GFA last month requesting to change their home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium, to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale for the remainder of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

According to the club, there is a lot of pressure and congestion due to the number of clubs currently playing their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium, hence their request for a change in venues.

However, the GFA in a response to the club indicated that the number of games being played at the stadium, did not have any negative effect on the facility.

The Communications Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo said the club will revert to the GFA at the right time.

“The communique we had from the FA today is that, the information they had from the club licensing department, indicates that there was no negative effect to the Accra facility,” he told Citi FM in an interview.

“And if we still maintain that we want to move to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, we should give them reason why we want to embark on that journey.

“We would respond to that letter in due time.” He concluded.

Kotoko have so far only played one home game in the 2020/2021 season, drawing 1-1 with Techiman Eleven Wonders and will host Mauritanian side FC Nouadibhou in the second-leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying round match on Saturday.