6 hours ago

Deputy Asante Kotoko captain Razak Abalora and six of his teammates who failed to make the trip to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday evening for their preseason training tour have now joined the rest of their teammates in Dubai.

The others who were left behind includes Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Richmond Lamptey, Joseph Amoako, Andy Kumi Francis, Samuel Boateng and Augustine Agyapong

The club announced a 25 man squad for the two week training tour in Dubai but seven of their players failed to make the journey due to problems with their visa application.

According to the club they traveled with 18 players and the necessary documentations was made for the remaining seven players to join their teammates on Saturday morning.

The club will be in Dubai for pre-season training between 7th - 22nd October 2021 before starting the 2021/2022 campaign on 29th October with their first match against Dreams FC.

VIDEO BELOW:

