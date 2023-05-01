39 minutes ago

Survival hopefuls Kotoku Royals will face title chasers Aduana FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday.

Kotoku Royals - 18th in the table have gone two home games without a win but are yet to lose in the second round of the season at the following their switch from the Cape Coast stadium.

Kotoku Royals have gone five matches without a win after recording three defeats and two draws in the process.

The Akyem Oda would need a miracle to survive after ensuring a near fatal campaign since their promotion from Division One.

Aduana FC have won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five matches with their recent away defeat coming at the hands of Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The two-time champions hold a two point lead in the title race as they sit at the top of the table with 50 points - two points ahead of Bechem United and three richer than third placed Medeama SC.

Twenty-eight points separate the two sides going into the game on Monday.

Aduana FC stand the chance of extending their lead to five points at the League summit.

Francis Andy Kumi has been in an electrifying form since he joined the Oda side in the summer transfer window. He will spearhead the attack for Kotoku Royals while Richard Dzikoe, Collins Kofi Kudjoe, Zakari Mohammed, Fawzi Ali and Richard Mensah compliment him.

Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Alex Boakye, Stephen Anokye Badu, Elvis Opoku and Kelvin Obeng are all available for selection.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTines Adepa channel 247.