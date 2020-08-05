1 hour ago

Kevin Prince Boateng has never hidden his desire to make a return to the club where his footballing education started that is Hertha Berlin.

But it appears that may only be a pipe dream as current coach of the club Bruno Labbadia says he may not need the services of the the journeyman who just left his 13th club in Besiktas.

Born in Germany, the attacker together with his brother Jerome Boateng started their careers with the Bundesliga outfit and spent over a decade at the club.

After an illustrious career that has seen KP Boateng playing in almost all the top-flight leagues in the major European Leagues, the 33-year-old relished a return to the Berlin-based club.

However, his dreams of ending his career at Hertha Berlin have been shattered as the club looks forward to building a long-term project with the recruitment of youth stars in the near future.

"Kevin has the quality, no question about it. But we want to build something up for the coming years, and it is very important who we put in the positions. And that's why we mainly look for young players," Labbadia said via Kicker.

The well traveled midfielder has ended a six month loan spell at Besiktas and will return to his parent club ACF Fiorentina with his contract set to expire next year June.