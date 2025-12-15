2 days ago

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai Constituency have denied reports that a party campaign meeting was disrupted by a bee attack, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The denial follows reports published on Sunday, December 14, 2025, suggesting that one person died after a bee attack on NDC supporters in the Kpandai District following a campaign event.

The deceased, identified as a chief from one of the communities in the district, was earlier reported to have been riding a motorbike when he was attacked by a swarm of bees and later beaten to death amid the ensuing confusion.

Addressing the media on Monday, December 15, 2025, the NDC’s Kpandai Constituency Communication Officer, Gregory Anijadong, clarified that while a tragic incident did occur on the same day, it was unrelated to the party’s campaign meeting.

According to him, the deceased, who was not an NDC executive, died in a motor accident allegedly involving bees while returning home after the party’s meeting.

Party officials explained that the deceased had earlier attended a separate meeting convened by the Overlord of Kpandai, Nana Atorsah Bristiam Okori II, where he represented his community chief. After that engagement, he reportedly went near the NDC meeting venue to wait for the motorbike rider who had earlier transported him to town.

“The NDC meeting was not disrupted by bees, as has been falsely reported,” the party stated.

The NDC has called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and make its findings public to establish the facts.

The party also expressed concern over reports that bees are being reared in the area and urged those involved, if confirmed, to take the necessary safety precautions, particularly given the proximity of the location to key public facilities, including the district court, the police commander’s residence, and a major resort.

The NDC further extended its condolences to the bereaved family.