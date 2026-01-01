3 months ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has accused Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng of using the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to pursue a personal grudge against him following his recent detention.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, December 6, Mr. Kpebu alleged that his arrest was motivated by personal hostility, claiming the Special Prosecutor was attempting to “settle scores” after he publicly accused him of corruption, claims he says he is ready to prove.

“Kissi Agyebeng is using the OSP for his personal vendetta against me. Because I said he’s corrupt and ready to prove it, he just can’t handle it. And he thinks he should just go after me, and that is childish. He thought he could use the military to muzzle me,” he said.

Earlier, on Channel One’s Newsroom on Thursday, December 4, Mr. Kpebu recounted that the incident began with what he described as a minor verbal exchange with a military officer at the entrance of the OSP, which escalated into his detention and transfer to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He renewed his call for the removal of the Special Prosecutor, accusing Mr. Agyebeng of failing to act in the public interest and questioning his decision to allow former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to travel outside the country.

Mr. Kpebu further alleged that Mr. Agyebeng is “running the OSP in his pocket” and insisted that the institution must be held to account.

The OSP has not yet responded to the allegations.