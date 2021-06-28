48 minutes ago

A group calling itself Asante Force has locked up the Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel International in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The move was carried out on Saturday night preventing the church from worshiping on Sunday.

The Asante force closure of the church comes on the back of an earlier threat from 5 Asante youth groups led by Kumasi Youth Association (KUYA) demanding an apology from the leader and founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills after his alleged demeaning comments to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was captured in an audio leak on social media supposedly delivered as part of a sermon some decades ago.

In the said audio, the renowned global evangelist preached a sermon about kingship, during which he used the Asantehene as an example, and questioned his impact and legacy beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.

Sources among the group say the closure of the church is just the tip of the iceberg insisting the worst of it is yet to happen.

“We gave him 48hours to seek wise counsel which he has failed to respect our order, therefore, will show him that he can’t mess with the overlord of the Asanteman”

Meanwhile, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has apologized to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He explained that the message was preached nearly 20 years ago but had been taken out of context and maliciously circulated.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”.

He, however, thanked the King for handling the matter “graciously”.