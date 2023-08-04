2 hours ago

In a significant stride towards fostering global collaboration and enhancing human resource development, Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) and the International Cultural Communication Center Malaysia (ICCCM) have sealed a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The historic agreement was virtually signed via Zoom, which connected the university community in Kumasi with the ICCCM's renowned officials in Kuala Lumpur.

The partnership was the result of extensive discussions and presentations, where both KsTU and ICCCM identified potential joint programs and projects aimed at enriching the experiences of their respective stakeholders.

The MoU formalises this collaborative effort, outlining specific areas of cooperation and potential activities that the two institutions can undertake together.

Representing KsTU at the virtual signing ceremony were, Ing. Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Sarfo Mensah, the Director of International Affairs and Institutional Linkages.

On the other side, ICCCM was represented by the accomplished Ms. Loo Hui An, the Managing Director, along with other officials.

In his opening address, Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw expressed his elation at the growing emphasis on collaboration in higher education, emphasising that the signing of the MoU with ICCCM marks a significant step for KsTU.

He highlighted key areas of potential collaboration, such as student exchange programmes, institutional exchanges, faculty exchange initiatives, scholarships, and more.

Prof. Achaw emphasised that this partnership aligns perfectly with the University's vision of becoming a world-class institution that imparts top-notch education to produce highly competitive human resources.

"This MoU provides a pathway for deepened collaboration in the realm of contemporary knowledge and skill acquisition at the institutional level of higher education," he asserted, further underlining the importance of this partnership in opening new prospects for scholars and KsTU staff members to avail of training opportunities in China.

Ms. Loo Hui An reciprocated the sentiment, expressing her optimism about the partnership's potential to strengthen the ties between ICCCM and KsTU.

Established in 2009, ICCCM has been dedicated to being recognised as an international cultural exchange center in Southeast Asia while serving as an information platform for the Asian region.

Their current focus centers on offering educational programs in partnership with institutions in China, including Joint Diploma, Dual-Diploma, and Dual-Degree Programs, as well as Vocational Training and Development Programs.

The collaboration between KsTU and ICCCM promises to be a transformative journey, opening avenues for knowledge exchange, cultural understanding, and innovative educational initiatives.

Source: KsTU PR