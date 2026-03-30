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Kumasi Technical University has unveiled a homegrown electric vehicle equipped with regenerative braking technology, showcasing a major leap in locally driven innovation for sustainable transport.

The five-seater car, named Nimde3 Hyiren REV, was designed and built within six months by three final-year students pursuing a Bachelor of Technology in Automotive Engineering.

Innovation powered by motion

What sets the vehicle apart is its regenerative braking system, which allows the battery to recharge automatically while the car is in motion—especially when slowing down or braking.

This reduces reliance on external charging, unlike conventional electric vehicles that must be plugged in when power runs low.

The project was supervised by Prince Owusu-Ansah, Head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanisation Department, with support from industry partners.

Unveiled at milestone celebration

The vehicle was officially introduced on March 28, 2026, during a durbar marking the university’s 70th anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor Gabriel Dwomoh praised the achievement, noting that the innovation reflects the power of collaboration between academia and industry.

He also highlighted a range of other student-led innovations, including a rocket stove, food dryer, drones, and air quality monitoring systems.

Built entirely from scratch

According to Prof. Owusu-Ansah, the car was developed from the ground up, with a focus on creating a system that sustains its own power while in use.

“With this design, anytime the driver reduces speed or applies the brakes, the system generates power to recharge the battery,” he explained.

He added that the vehicle can potentially travel between Kumasi and Konongo and back without requiring a stop to recharge.

What’s next

The university plans to refine the technology and scale it up for larger vehicles, with ambitions to improve speed and performance.

Prof. Owusu-Ansah indicated that production could begin on demand, with a full build taking approximately six months per unit.

The project reflects a growing push within Ghana to adapt global green technologies to local conditions, positioning institutions like KsTU at the forefront of sustainable engineering solutions.