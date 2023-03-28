6 hours ago

Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris has curated a Spotify playlist that highlights the work of African and African-American artists.

The 25-song playlist features a diverse range of artists as she travels through Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia in March.

Titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,”, the playlist is live on Spotify and features some notable Ghanaian acts.

Kuami Eugene’s ‘Cryptocurrency featuring Rotimi’, Sarkodie’s ‘Countryside’, Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, Amaarae’s ‘Reckless & Sweet’ and other top songs made the cut.

The US Vice President arrived in Ghana on March 26 for her first trip to Africa while in office, and she will travel to Tanzania on March 29 and Zambia on March 31 before returning to the United States on Sunday.

Take a look at the 25-song playlist below:

1. All My Cousins, “Act a Fool”

2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”

3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”

4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”

5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”

6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”

7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”

8. Harmonize, “Single Again”

9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”

10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”

11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)

12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”

13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”

14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”

15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”

16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”

17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side

18. Platform Tz & Marioo, “Fall”

19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”

20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”

21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”

22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”

23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”

24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”

25. Baaba J, “Lumumba”

Source: citifmonline