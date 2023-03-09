2 hours ago

uami Eugene has explained the rationale behind his long hiatus from the limelight and media.

When asked by Giovani Caleb on the 3FM Drive on Wednesday, March 8 about his noticeable absence from the media, the Empire Records artiste disclosed that his deal with the American record label prevented him from doing so.

This he said was part of PR efforts from the label to clean his brand image and public standing.

“They are trying as much as possible to stay away from interviews to avoid the negativities that come out from the interviews I do,” he said

Born Eugene Kwame Marfo, the award-winning Highlife and Afrobeats singer is known for his unique singing voice and energetic stage performances but has been at the helm of controversies in the past including alleged music plagiarism and fashion faux pas.

“Sometimes even before you leave the interview, you are trending for your choice of clothes or that you’ve stolen a song and they can’t blame the system so in order to stop the bad news we had to minimize the interviews,” he pointed out.

He, however, shared his excitement about his return, citing three of his songs namely “Cryptocurrency”, “I feel Nice”, and “Single” currently on the trends list.

“It’s been a while since I had three bangers at the same time so even though I am back to doing interviews, they’ll love for me to shy away from a lot controversies and issues that will not help the brand,” he said

The former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year also used the opportunity to bring final clarity to his arrangement with Empire and quell rumours of leaving Lynx Entertainment.

“The deal with Empire is that they are in charge of international promos, distributions, collaborations and plugs while Lynxx is in charge of the local side which is in Ghana,” he clarified.