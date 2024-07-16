16 minutes ago

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene recounted his near-fatal car accident that occurred on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at CP, near the DSTV office in Accra.

In an exclusive interview with Adinkra Multimedia NY, Kuami Eugene explained that upon arriving in Ghana, he encountered an underground artist who wanted to record a song. He invited the artist to his Rockstar Made It studio in Achimota, despite living in East Legon Hills. Eugene mentioned that although he has a studio at home, he prefers using the Achimota studio when collaborating with other artists.

After finishing the recording session, Eugene noted that everyone else at the studio had left, except for one gentleman. Unfortunately, the gentleman's usual route home was not in use by anyone else, leaving him unsure how to get home.

Describing the incident, the Canopy hitmaker recounted his decision to drop the gentleman off at Lapaz, which would be a convenient stop and save him transportation costs. Eugene mentioned that because of this detour, he ended up using a route different from his usual one that day.

"Fast-forward, I dropped him off and was making a U-turn to join the main road. That was when I realized that the street cameras along the Achimota stretch emit a very bright light designed to capture vehicles using that route."