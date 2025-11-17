5 hours ago

Kuami Eugene says he never saw KiDi, or any other artiste at Lynx Entertainment as competition, despite long-standing public speculation about rivalry between the two.

Speaking to NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the Rockstar explained that his focus during his time at the label was survival, not outshining colleagues.

“The truth is I’ve never seen KiDi as a competition, not till today. I’ve never seen anybody at Lynx as a competition," he said.

He noted that he joined the label under very different circumstances.

“When I came there, they were doing their own thing, and I came to do my thing. I was hungrier than they all were and it’s not their fault,” he said.

According to Kuami Eugene, his early days at Lynx were marked by struggle and grit.

“Maybe they had enough before they joined Lynx Entertainment. I came with zero. I had to build everything from scratch, so I came (probably) better prepared than they were. I had so much to lose.”

He contrasted his situation with KiDi’s, recalling that while KiDi already owned a car, he himself was “walking from Fadama to Achimota to use the company’s studio,” barely getting any sleep.

“Maybe KiDi was just chilled till he realised I could actually worry, and that served as a competition to him, so he had to buckle up.” Still, he insisted that he never approached his work as a contest. “For me, it was not a competition at all.”

Kuami Eugene added that he had deep respect for his label mates, saying he saw Lynx as a space to learn from KiDi, MzVee, DJ Vyrusky, Richie Mensah, and others.

“Competition? No one was a competition at Lynx Entertainment. I just saw it as a family vibe where I could learn certain things about life from these people.”

He said his motivation came from a desire to succeed, not to outdo anyone.

“But that aspect of being hungry and doing the music, trying to look for a hit song, I wasn’t in any competition. I came to survive," he said.