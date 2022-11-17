24 minutes ago

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, has shed more light on his past relationship which almost ruined his mental health.

Stating that this particular relationship ended on a really bad note, the LYNX Entertainment signee said he had to channel all his emotions into releasing his new song titled, ‘single’.

“This is actually about me being single for now because I was in a very toxic relationship, I am no more in that relationship and that makes me single for now. It helped with the song because I got my emotions in this and I think you should all check it out. I have been through it for some past months and I am still in the process of being the strong guy that I am but everything in life takes time so I am single for now.

“I have been that guy that put my emotions and everything in my music from ‘Wish Me Well’ to ‘Obiaa To’ to ‘Open Gate’, the things that I have been through, what I am going through, anything that moves me and the message I want to share with the world and ‘Single’ is another one,” he stated in an interview with Joy Prime monitored by GhanaWeb.

A particular line from Kuami Eugene’s song indicates his freedom from his ex-girlfriend’s drama.

“I'm now free from your drama.”

However, Kuami Eugene’s ‘single’ has chalked over 1 million views on YouTube.

Source: Ghanaweb