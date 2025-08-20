7 hours ago

Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo have been included in the Premier League Team of the Week following their standout performances in the opening round of matches.

Semenyo, the only player in the XI whose team lost, impressed with a brilliant brace in Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat to champions Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The 25-year-old’s display came despite suffering racial abuse from the stands, an incident that drew widespread condemnation.

Kudus, making his Tottenham Hotspur debut, provided two assists in Spurs’ 3-0 win over Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, underlining his creative spark and earning a place in the best eleven.

They join Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, with Dan Ballard (Sunderland), Dan Burn (Newcastle United) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) forming the backline.

In midfield, Sunderland’s Habib Diarra partners Manchester City’s summer signing Tijani Reijnders, alongside Kudus.

Up front, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Tottenham forward Richarlison complete the lineup.

Sunderland boss Regis de Bris was named Coach of the Week, while Semenyo has also been nominated for the Player of the Week award.

Below is the official Premier League Team of the Week of Matchday 1 lineup: