Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, have made a joint donation towards the 10th annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup football tournament, which comes off this Saturday April 19, 2025, in Accra.

The West Ham and Southampton stars, presented a trophy, medals and a cash prize of GH 5000 Cedis, to organisers of the tournament, to be presented to the winners of the competition.

Organisers of the popular Community tournament have expressed gratitude to the duo, in a statement.

"On behalf of the Chief Patron of the tournament, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, whom the tournament is named after, and organised under his auspices, we express our utmost gratitude to the two players for their generous support, in honour of the Eminent National Chief Imam," the organisers said.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, brings youth from over 30 Zongo communities together at the end of every Ramadan for a football competition to promote peace and togetherness, as well as provide a national platform for the display of football talent from the Zongo Community.

The landmark 10th edition, organisers of the tournament say, has been dubbed the "Champions Edition", and will assemble "only former champions, founding communities and communities with remarkable records in the tournament."

In all, 15 Zongo communities will be competing for the trophy in the one-day gala at the iconic Kawokudi Park in Accra tomorrow, Saturday April 19, 2025.

Ashaiman, who are the defending champions, are the most successful team in the competition, having won the trophy a record three times.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Suleiman, follow in the footsteps of Rashid Sumaila and Andre Ayew, who have also previously donated towards the tournament.