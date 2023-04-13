1 hour ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has set his sights on winning the coveted African best player award something which has eluded Ghana for some time now.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in very good form for Ajax but is currently injured after sustaining a muscle injury in a cup game against Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed appeared in the latest episode of Ask the Pro on Ajax TV, and he was asked about the prospects of winning the African best player gong in the future.

The 22-year-old Ghana midfielder confidently replied that it's possible: “I believe everything is possible in this world so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day [as African Footballer of the Year.”

In recent times, Ghanaian players have gone very close to winning the holy grail but to no avail with the likes of Michael Essien and Samuel Osei Kuffour going close in recent times.

The legendary Abedi Ayew Pele is the last Ghanaian player to have won the converted individual award-winning it three in a row with the last coming in 1993.

Meanwhile, Kudus was recently named in Forbes Africa’s 2023 30 Under 30 list for his impact on and off the pitch.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.

His performance has not gone unnoticed as his performance has attracted interest from several clubs.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United while the likes of Real Madrid, and Barcelona have all been linked with the Ghanaian.