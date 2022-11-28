39 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed scored twice on Monday afternoon as he helped his side defeat a highly spirited Korean side.

With his goals, he becomes the second youngest African player to score at the FIFA World Cup.

According to Opta stats, at 22 years and 118 days old, Mohammed Kudus is the second youngest African player to score two goals in a World Cup match, after Ahmed Musa (21y 254d) for Nigeria against Argentina in 2014.

Ghana scored the first goal in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Ayew's right-footed free kick was headed toward the goal, and Kim Min-Jae tried to kick the ball with his head, but it was not completely cleared.

In the end, the confusion continued, and Mohammad Salisu slotted home with his left foot, after the ball brushed off Andre Ayew.

Mohamed Kudus scored Ghana's second goal as he deftly touched home the second goal with the back of his head from a Jordan Ayew cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 as Korea faced a crisis of desperation.

At the start of the second half, coach Bento put in Na Sang-ho to try to turn the atmosphere around. However, Ghana's defense stood still but ultimately conceded twice in two minutes to two identical goals from Cho-Gue Sung.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea's way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.