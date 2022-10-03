19 minutes ago

Black Stars and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the month for September.

He enjoyed a fruitful return in the month of September as he scored four goals with two against Heerenveen, and one each against Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Kudus endured a difficult start to the season as he was sat on the bench for the opening games and even pushed for a move away from the team.

The entire Eredivisie Team of the Month for August: Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Pantelis Hatzidiakos (AZ), Daley Blind (AFC Ajax), Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Excelsior Rotterdam), Tijjani Reijnders (AZ), Vurnon Anita (RKC) Waalwijk), Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax), Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord), Jens Odgaard (AZ), Cody Gakpo (PSV) and Steven Bergwijn (Ajax).

The Eredivisie Player of the Month and Johan Cruijff Talent of the Month are chosen on the basis of statistics (StatsPerform) and votes from football fans (KPN Man of the Match). The election is an initiative of the Eredivisie CV in collaboration with ESPN. The Johan Cruijff Talent of the Month is an initiative of the Eredivisie CV in collaboration with ESPN, Johan Cruyff Foundation and VriendenLoterij.

TEAM BELOW: