There is encouraging news for Ghana as Mohammed Kudus edges closer to a return from injury, with his club manager providing an optimistic update on his recovery.
Head coach Igor Tudor revealed that the midfielder has been making strong progress in training this week and could be back in the squad within the next 10 days.
Kudus, who has been sidelined for a while now, is regarded as a key figure for both Tottenham Hotspur and the Ghana national football team, making his return a timely boost.
Speaking about the 24-year-old’s condition, Tudor expressed confidence in his recovery, noting that the player has responded well to rehabilitation and is steadily regaining match fitness.
Kudus’s potential return will be closely watched in Ghana, particularly as the Black Stars continue preparations for upcoming international fixtures and the longer-term build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
If his recovery continues on schedule, Kudus could soon be back in action, offering renewed attacking options for both club and country.
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