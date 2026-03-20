1 day ago

There is encouraging news for Ghana as Mohammed Kudus edges closer to a return from injury, with his club manager providing an optimistic update on his recovery.

‎Head coach Igor Tudor revealed that the midfielder has been making strong progress in training this week and could be back in the squad within the next 10 days.

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Kudus, who has been sidelined for a while now, is regarded as a key figure for both Tottenham Hotspur and the Ghana national football team, making his return a timely boost.

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‎Speaking about the 24-year-old’s condition, Tudor expressed confidence in his recovery, noting that the player has responded well to rehabilitation and is steadily regaining match fitness.

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‎Kudus’s potential return will be closely watched in Ghana, particularly as the Black Stars continue preparations for upcoming international fixtures and the longer-term build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎If his recovery continues on schedule, Kudus could soon be back in action, offering renewed attacking options for both club and country.