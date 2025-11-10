1 hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus will remain in London during the international break as he continues his recovery from a minor injury that has kept him out of Spurs’ last two matches.

The 25-year-old Ghana international, who had started every Premier League game this season prior to the setback, was described by manager Thomas Frank as “touch and go” ahead of the weekend clash against Manchester United, but was ultimately left out of the matchday squad.

It has now been agreed that Kudus will not join Ghana for their upcoming international friendlies against Japan (Nov 14) and South Korea (Nov 18), allowing him to focus on regaining full fitness at Hotspur Way.

“Very confident that he should be available for the next one,” Frank said, referring to the North London Derby against Arsenal on November 23.

Mohammed Kudus has so far featured in 10 games for Spurs, registering four assists and notching one goal in all.

Kudus remains joint-top assist provider for Spurs this season, and his absence has been felt, especially in the final third.