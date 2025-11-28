12 hours ago

In a landmark judgment, the Kumasi High Court has officially recognised both Odo Broni (Priscilla Ofori Atta) and Akosua Serwaa Fosu as lawful spouses of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, ending months of legal wrangling and public debate over widowhood rites, estate control, and the rightful holder of the title “widow.”

The ruling confirms that both women are entitled to participate in the funeral and widowhood ceremonies of the celebrated musician. While the full reasoning of the court has yet to be published, it was noted that Akosua Serwaa did not present original civil marriage certificates, relying instead on extracts that were not certified as authentic.

Background of the Dispute

Following Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, a bitter dispute emerged between the two women asserting marital claims.

Akosua Serwaa Fosu filed her suit on October 3, 2025, seeking recognition as the sole lawful spouse based on a civil marriage she said was contracted with the musician in Bornheim, Germany, in 2004. She also sought to prevent Kofi Owusu Fosu, head of Daddy Lumba’s extended family, and Odo Broni from participating in funeral and widowhood rites.

The defendants argued that Serwaa’s marriage had effectively ended under customary practice when she allegedly “returned the head drinks” to the family, a traditional act symbolising separation. They maintained that Odo Broni, who had lived with Daddy Lumba for over 15 years and bore him six children, was the rightful widow.

Court Proceedings

On November 25, 2025, the court reviewed the alleged original civil marriage documents from Germany, including notary-certified translations. The defence challenged the authenticity of the documents, citing discrepancies in fonts and signatures, and contended that the evidence had been submitted “at the eleventh hour.”

Presiding Judge Dorinda Smith Arthur highlighted that under Ghanaian family law, both customary and civil marriages are independently valid, allowing multiple marital claims to coexist legally.

After completing cross-examinations, the court reserved judgment. On the verdict day, it ruled in favour of recognising both Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa as legitimate spouses of Daddy Lumba, granting them rights related to funeral proceedings, estate management, and widowhood rites.

The judgment is expected to pave the way for the late musician’s funeral arrangements to proceed without further dispute.