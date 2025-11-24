1 hour ago

The Kumasi High Court Five has pushed back the expected end of hearings in the ongoing case disputing the validity of the marriage between legendary highlife musician Charles Kojo Fosu (Daddy Lumba) and Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

Originally scheduled to wrap up on Friday, November 21, 2025, the proceedings will now continue until Tuesday, November 25, 2025, following an order by the presiding judge, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The adjournment was prompted by the failure of counsel for the plaintiff, Mrs. Fosuh, to finish cross-examining the first defendant’s only witness, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The session was further hampered by two power outages, occurring barely a minute apart, each lasting between 20 and 30 minutes, interrupting the cross-examination of the second defendant.

Earlier in the day, the court also waited close to an hour for a representative from the Manhyia Palace who had been summoned to educate the court on Akan customary marriage, divorce, and funeral protocols.

During questioning, Abusuapanin Owusu admitted that he did not have a close personal relationship with Daddy Lumba and therefore lacked direct insight into the musician’s marital situation.

However, he said the information in his witness statement was gathered through family inquiries and personal investigations. According to him, relatives of the musician informed him that the plaintiff returned the head-drinks—a key symbol of marriage under Akan custom—to the late musician’s family.

He stated that the then family head accepted them, which, by tradition, signified a dissolution of the marriage.

He also indicated that although he did not witness the act himself, family members confirmed it.

The witness further claimed his checks showed that Daddy Lumba later married the second defendant, Odo Broni, in 2010, and that the two had six children together.

Abusuapanin Owusu added that the late musician reportedly fell ill around ten years after relocating to Germany, though he could not provide a specific timeline, relying instead on information from the musician’s younger sister, Faustina Fosu.

He testified that the musician returned to Ghana as his health worsened and that his then wife was not present to support him. According to him, it was during this period that Lumba met the second defendant, who nursed him back to health.

The witness said much of the information he presented was validated by the deceased’s younger sister.

During her testimony, Ms Ernestina Fosu, the musician’s elder sister, stated under cross-examination that her brother returned to Ghana for two main purposes:



To inspect building projects he jointly owned with his wife, and

To seek traditional treatment for a spine-related ailment.

She did not confirm the claims regarding the alleged dissolution of the marriage.

The court is now expected to bring hearings to a close on November 25, after which a judgment date will be communicated.