1 hour ago

Kumasi High Schcol after 23 years lifted the Ashanti Regional inter Schools football competition on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Adu Gyamfi Senior High School.

The diadem didn’t come without a price though as they shrugged off threats from the military forces of Jachie Pramso SHS, an ambush by Aduman SHS and a palace coupe from OKESS.

The final hurdle was perceived to be difficult as the most decorated warlords from Jamasi besieged them but the gallant Army from Gyinyasi stood still, held their own and parried the threat of Adu Gyamfi SHS after twenty three years in the wilderness.

High School won by two goals to nil to lift the elusive trophy against four time Champions Adu Gyamfi Senior High School.

Star player Christian Agyenim Boateng 'Benteke' who has been by far the best player of the tournament scored both goals which ensured that Kuhis won the competition only for the second time in their history.

Kumasi High School were coached by former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Isaac Owusu Ninja who was the skipper when the school last won the trophy in 1997.

Kumasi High picked almost all the individual awards including Best Goalkeeper, Best player and Best Coach as well as joint Top Scorer awards.

Okess lost 4:3 on penalties after a pulsating drawn game with KSTS in the 3rd place game.