All is set for the upcoming Kumasi Leadership and SDGs Awards, come 7th January 2020, at the University Hall Katanga, KNUST.

The maiden event seeks to recognise and celebrate the achievements of young people working assiduously towards the realization of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals ranging from poverty to building partnerships.

Over the years, Kumasi has been left out on very important life-changing opportunities especially when it comes to capacity building and diplomacy. This is why the event would be patronised by politicians, educationists, businessmen/women, actors/actresses as well as journalists.

The event boasts of dignitaries such as Dr. Yaw Adutwum - Deputy Education Minister, Mr. Eric Edem Agbana - Deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC, Hon. Joseph Yammin - Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ama Klutse - Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, Dr. Yaw Adu-Gyamfi - President Danpong Group of Companies, and Mr. Michael Owusu Bempah - CEO, MoBs Company Ltd amongst others.

In all, 17 Awards would be given out in one night as 15 prominent speakers are billed to speak to the over 500 delegates who will attend the event.

Having put in place adequate safety and security measures for the big night, organisers are convinced that the event which will also feature Justice Hymns (Mmebusem/Ghana Jesus) and other entertainment enthusiasts, who will live up to the hype and give patrons the best of experience.

Do not miss this event for anything as you get the opportunity to interact with that personality you have ever wished to meet.

The event starts at 4pm and ends at 8pm on the slated date.