The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, has directed traders and other operators occupying the stretch between the Asokwa Interchange and the Ahodwo Roundabout to vacate the area by January 4, 2026, or face forced eviction.

The order forms part of preparations for the dualisation of the Ahodwo–Asokwa Interchange section of the Southern Bypass, a major road linking Kumasi to several communities across the Ashanti Region.

According to city authorities, the current single carriageway has become a major traffic bottleneck, significantly worsening congestion, especially during peak hours. The planned expansion is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety.

Officials from the Department of Urban Roads have warned that trading activities and other forms of encroachment along the corridor could hinder construction works if the area is not cleared in time.

During a visit to the project site, the Mayor met with traders and operators operating along the stretch to formally communicate the directive. He encouraged them to relocate voluntarily before the deadline.

He emphasised that construction works are already underway and must proceed without delays, cautioning that enforcement action will be taken against individuals who fail to comply with the order.