5 hours ago

Residents of Kumasi have called on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the government to take deliberate steps to honor the late gospel music legend, Yaw Sarpong, following his death at the age of 66.

Yaw Sarpong, the founder and leader of the renowned gospel group Asomafo, passed away on January 20, 2026, in Kumasi.

His death comes barely six weeks after the passing of Maame Tiwa, a key member of Asomafo and close collaborator of Sarpong, who died on December 7, 2025.

Both musicians had been receiving treatment at New Jerusalem Church in Sokoben Ampeyoo, Atwima Kwanwoma District, prior to their deaths.

In visits to the community and the church, it was observed deep mourning among residents and church members who had close ties to the gospel duo.

Many broke down in tears as they recounted the contributions of Sarpong and Maame Tiwa to their spiritual growth, praising the musicians for encouraging worship and devotion through their music.

“It was Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwa who encouraged us to keep singing and praising God, even when we weren’t strong,” a church member said, visibly emotional.

Following Maame Tiwa’s death, Yaw Sarpong had been removed from the church community by his family, and the church leadership said they were awaiting official confirmation from his family before issuing any public statement.

Traders and residents around the church also expressed heartfelt condolences, recalling Sarpong’s kindness and support to the local community over the years.

Many in Kumasi have urged MUSIGA and the government to ensure that the legacy of Yaw Sarpong is formally recognized and preserved.

Suggestions included erecting a statue, compiling a book about his life, or creating other initiatives that would ensure future generations understand his impact.

“We need something to remember these legends by,” said Maame Elizabeth, a trader who frequently interacted with both Sarpong and Tiwa.

“Our unborn children should know who they were.” Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Sarpong’s music and mentorship had touched countless lives and that honoring him would celebrate Ghana’s rich gospel music heritage.

Yaw Sarpong’s passing not only marks the loss of a musical icon but also signals the end of an era in Ghanaian gospel music, where Asomafo played a pivotal role in shaping modern Akan gospel music with spiritually grounded lyrics and disciplined musical arrangements.