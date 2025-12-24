2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Energy, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has announced that Kumasi and its surrounding communities will soon receive an additional 47 megawatts of electricity, as part of government efforts to stabilise power supply in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking during an inspection of the Asomase power plant, the Deputy Minister said the government visited the site to monitor progress, noting that early indications show the project is on track for timely completion.

He revealed that all units at the plant are expected to be fully energised by next week, with the first 47-megawatt unit scheduled to connect to the national grid by the afternoon of the announcement, following the successful commissioning of transformers, control room systems, and other infrastructure.

“By this afternoon, Kumasi will enjoy additional megawatts of power,” he said, adding that the broader plan is to bring at least 120 megawatts online by the end of next week.

Gyan-Mensah explained that the plant has three units, which are being brought online in phases to ensure proper testing and safe integration into the grid. This phased approach, he noted, is designed to guarantee efficiency and long-term stability.

He commended residents of Kumasi and surrounding areas for their patience, acknowledging that temporary power interruptions occurred over the past few days due to ongoing works.

“At certain stages, power had to be briefly turned off to allow engineers to complete critical connections. These inconveniences are necessary so that Kumasi can enjoy the improved and stable power supply it deserves,” he said.

The Deputy Minister further assured the public that Ghana currently has sufficient power generation capacity to meet rising demand. He noted that the government is deliberately bringing additional plants online to prevent supply from lagging behind consumption.

“We don’t want to wait for demand to exceed supply. That is why we are consistently adding new generation capacity,” he said.

Gyan-Mensah praised the efforts of the AKSA team and GRIDCo, commending their dedication in delivering the project ahead of schedule, despite initial projections indicating completion by year-end. He expressed optimism that at least 120 megawatts, and potentially more, will be available by next week, with higher output possible if conditions permit.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to reliable electricity, he said, “We want to assure Ghanaians that every home, every industry, and every sector that depends on electricity will receive stable power.”

With the festive season approaching, he added that the government has coordinated with ECG and other power sector agencies to ensure a steady supply, stressing that any planned outages will be properly communicated to the public.

Finally, Gyan-Mensah emphasised the importance of protecting government energy assets, describing them as critical to national development and economic growth.