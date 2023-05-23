2 hours ago

An executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nurudeen Hamidan, has warned all party agents in the ongoing by-election in the Kumawu constituency not to sign pink sheets until voting ends.

Mr. Hamidan gave the warning to party agents after the NDC claimed that it had detected some pink sheets being used for the elections have already been signed even though voting is still underway.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Hafiz Tijani, Mr Hamidan who is also the former Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong called on the Electoral Commission to ensure that no pink sheet already signed is used in the election.

The already signed pink sheet has since been changed by officials of the Electoral Commission while some NDC agents at some polling stations have been changed by the party.

He added that the NDC will do everything possible to ensure that Tuesday’s election is not rigged in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The EC is conducting a by-election in the Kumawu constituency following the demise of Philip Basoah in March this year.

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

The EC which is organising the by-election, has assured that all necessary materials are ready for the by-election.

The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

