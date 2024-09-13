1 hour ago

The General Overseer of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has accused Kingdom FM radio presenter Fiifi Pratt of stirring up problems among celebrities.

This accusation follows recent tensions that Pratt allegedly sparked between gospel singer Obaapa Christy and her ex-husband, Pastor Love.

The discord between the ex-couple led to a flurry of insults and curses, which Prophet Kumchacha believes Pratt played a significant role in igniting.

Addressing Pratt face-to-face on a live radio show, Kumchacha said,

“Because you wouldn’t make it to heaven, you’ve decided to create issues where there are none. You’re known for doing this. You caused trouble between Obaapa Christy and her ex-husband.

"When she came on the show with her current husband, you should have realized that she wouldn’t speak positively about her ex. Your questions were unnecessary and forced her to speak ill of Pastor Love.”

Kumchacha also criticised Pratt for attempting to create conflicts between himself and other pastors.

He also pointed out what he described as Fiifi Pratt’s habit of digging up past issues during interviews with prominent figures.

Watch the video below: