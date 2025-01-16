3 hours ago

Prophet Kumchacha has criticised Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, for her hasty reporting about her colleague, Kofi Adomah.

In a video shared on social media on January 16, 2025, Prophet Kumchacha suggested that Afia Pokuaa should have confirmed the details of the news with Kofi Adomah’s family before informing the public.

“I will blame Afia Pokuaa because she was the first person to break the news to the public. Now, a lot of bloggers are spreading false news that he is dead. Moreover, you know many people who work with Kofi Adomah. You even have his number, so when you heard the news, you could have called him or any member of his family to ask for clarification,” he said.

Prophet Kumchacha further explained that the incident occurred months ago during a festival in Dormaa, and that Kofi Adomah had informed him personally before his trip to Dubai.

“I am aware of the shooting incident months ago, and Kofi was the one who informed me. This happened when Dormaa Hene was celebrating his festival. It was gunpowder that entered his eye. Recently, when he was traveling to Dubai three days ago, he even informed me that he was going on holiday and would also be going for a check-up,” he added.

He questioned why Afia Pokuaa rushed to inform the public without fact-checking, emphasising that the incident did not occur recently, but months ago.

“I don’t know where Afia Pokuaa even heard the news from or why she was in such a hurry to inform the public without verifying the facts. Therefore, Kofi Adomah’s incident didn’t happen yesterday; it has been months,” he concluded.

Background

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Journalist Afia Pokuaa took to her Facebook page to share news that the seasoned journalist [Kofi Adomah] had been shot in the eye.

However, in a follow-up post, Miracle Adomah, the wife of Kofi Adomah, provided a crucial update on his condition. She explained that Kofi Adomah is in stable condition and is currently receiving healthcare in Dubai.

