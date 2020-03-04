34 minutes ago

It appears some persons in Ghana football will not let sleeping dogs lie as they keep resurrecting old news.

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku last month made comments that no one wins an election and appoints his enemies to work with them.

This comment has not been taken lightly at all more especially persons from the de facto opposition front prompting the self anointed opposition leader to issue a statement condemning comments made by the GFA president.

Since then, some persons from the old guard have also joined the fray with veteran football administrator and self acclaimed luminary of the GFA statutes Kofi Manu aka Blue boy leading the charge.

He says the comments made by the GFA President is a big since and goes contrary to the statutes of the GFA and he must be handed some punishment.

"I have seen that Kurt Okraku's comments concerning enemies in football is a big sin according to the GFA status article 15 stating members of the FA will exercise their voting rights, so when you are exercising that right, you cannot be termed as an enemy so clearly describes discrimination which article 4 of the status talks about which is punishable by suspension, expulsion, or other disciplinary measures." he told Kumasi based Light Fm.