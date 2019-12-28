1 hour ago

Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies recorded their biggest-victory today as the academy ladies swept aside KNUST GUSA team in a pre-season friendly game at Paa Joe Park.

Abena Zinabu Yusifu fired them into the lead in the 20th minute, latching on to a brilliant centre from Benedicta Nana Duku in the first half.

Abena Zinabu gave them yet another spectacular finish in 59th minutes later, confidently finishing from close range right after the break, the rampant academy added a third, as Atinga Sandra stretched on to the end of Jennifer Numuah's low cross from the right.

KUSA continues with their pre-season as they hope to play Dreams Ladies ahead of the 2019/2020 which kick starts next year.

