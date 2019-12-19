2 hours ago

A former spokesperson for the Zylofon Media, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo says Ghanaian contemporary highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena killed his talent because he was a notorious womanizer.

According to him, the guitarist, engaged in numerous casual sexual affairs with women leading to the dampen of his music career.

Comparing him to Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said Kwabena Kwabena is by far better than the 'Like to Party' hitmaker.

He said any act who sleeps with his manager and still combines her with other 'numerous girlfriends' will certainly not survive it.

"There’s no denying fact that Kwabena is talented, but his career never reached the height it could have. With dating his manager and his other womanizing adventures. Kwabena Kwabena is more talented than Burna Boy, no joke! ..Ebi women alone dey worry am but sonically, challenger no dey. Agree or hug something”, said Arnold.